Primary Health Care Corporation: 750 Experts Attend the Opening Ceremony of the 3rd International Primary Care Conference

More than 700 international healthcare experts, key opinion leaders, primary care specialist, surgeons, physician and health practitioners attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Primary Care Conference in Doha last night. Primary Healthcare Corporation hosted the conference under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr Hanan Al Kuwari, health minsters of Qatar in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation and official sponsors Oreedoo and QNB.

Led by Dr Mariam Abdul Malik, Managing director of PHCC, the conference featured world-renowned healthcare experts including keynote speakers Dr Ahmed Al Shaatti, Lord Ara Drazi, Professor Maureen Topps and many more distinguished speakers in the field of primary care.

At a local level, participants included health professionals from PHCC, the Ministry of Public Health, Qatar University, Weill Cornell Qatar College, Sidra Research Center, and Calgary College of Nursing. Global experts taking part in the conference joined from the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, Lebanon and neighboring GCC countries including Kuwait and Oman.

On her opening address, Dr Abdul Malik said, "Following the wise leadership of his Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani to invest in the nation's health and wellness as a key priority of Qatar's National Vision 2030, we are honored to reflect this drive through our commitment to the continued development of primary healthcare services.

This year's conference will conspicuously signalize a celebration of what has been already achieved, a focus on promoting healthy lifestyle, prevention, early diagnosis and the provision of long-term support to patients and their families. The next three days will lay foundations for future developments in primary healthcare globally. It will present a platform for knowledge sharing, a forum facilitating discussions of best practice and a stage reinforcing Qatar's legacy to promote the health and wellbeing of people through the provision of outstanding healthcare service."

58 seminars and scientific lectures are scheduled to take place throughout the 3-day conference, these will review primary care challenges and developments, provide a platform to drive change and enhance best practice.

Day one featured keynote speaker, Dr Ahmad Al Shatti, Consultant, Occupational & Environmental Medicine Director, OHD, MoH from Kuwait delivered a paper on laying the foundation for healthier communities and a brighter future.

Dr Ahmad Al Shatti commented "Primary health care centers are cornerstones in the health care delivery system, essential setting for health, wellbeing, and necessity for sustainable development for individual for individuals, communities and countries.

This paper will demonstrate many related concepts and initiatives including Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's), Eastern Mediterranean Regional (EMR) health priorities, strategies and roadmaps, current situation analysis with non- communicable diseases (NCD's) as living examples and Healthy cities initiative, health and climate change, culture and behavior.

Following this, Professor Michael Kidd, Professor & Chair Department of Family & Community Medicine University of Toronto Canada delivered a keynote on "How Primary Care Can Support Health from your perspective."

Sessions on the first day also included discussions on minor surgical skills, knee and shoulder examination workshop and identifying & supporting the Autistic Child in the community workshop."

Attending the conference and a key note speaker, Lord Ara Darzi, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London, The Paul Hamlyn Chair of Surgery at Imperial College and the Institute of Cancer Research commented "Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) under the inspirational leadership of Dr Mariam Abdulmalik has made huge inroads in establishing solid foundations of the healthcare system and has been recognized internationally through its diamond accreditation award. It strives to provide care of the highest quality, ensuring patient safety and focused on patient experience. Through the launch of the family medicine model, implementation of cancer screening services, the opening of new health centers and the introduction of wellness clinics, PHCC ensures the population of Qatar make positive lifestyle choices to achieve balance in physical, mental and emotional health and to supports people to live longer, healthier and more productive lives."

