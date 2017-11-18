The INET Nordic platform is successfully upgraded to the November 20, 2017, release.



All GTC orders have been removed (flushed), member shall reinsert their long orders on Monday according to the new protocol specification format including ORK fields.



INET Nordic Production will become available for early login testing approx. at 3:30 am CET on Monday November 20, 2017.



Technical support will be available from 07:00 CET on Monday November 20, 2017.



Support



For technical questions and support, please contact:



Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic



