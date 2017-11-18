18 November 2017

Tribute to Mr Azzedine Alaïa

Paying tribute to Mr Azzedine Alaïa Mr Johann Rupert, Chairman, said:

"Azzedine Alaïa was not only a colleague but a great friend, so it was with shock and enormous sadness that I heard of his untimely passing. The industry has lost an exceptional talent. He was a man of integrity and kindness who was also a true creative genius. With his unique approach to couture, he created a distinctive style that will forever set his creations apart.

Azzedine will be missed by all of us who had the good fortune to work with him. I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to his family and his friends.

Established in 1983, the Maison Azzedine Alaïa, under the artistic control of Mr Alaïa, developed a reputation for originality in design as well as the choice and cut of materials. Each piece is unique, crafted with traditional dressmaking skills and passion in Mr Alaïa's Parisian atelier.

