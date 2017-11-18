SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'information technology' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Contact Center Outsourcing Procurement Research Report', 'Contact Center Infrastructure Procurement Research Report', and 'Cybersecurity Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Contact Center Outsourcing Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global contact center outsourcing market can be attributed to the businesses that focus on developing a customer-centric business approach. This is because the organizations not only need to earn better revenue but also need to acquire and retain customers for long periods of time.

The buyers in this market space should identify and engage with service providers that offer protection and confidentiality of sensitive data and apply for copyrights via IP laws to retain ownership over data. Also, the increased adoption of automation enables buyers to reduce costs and ensure customer satisfaction.

Global Contact Center Infrastructure Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global contact center infrastructure market can be attributed to the increasing need for greater control over business processes. The end-user industries such as BFSI, telecom, and healthcare are driving the demand for contact center infrastructure suppliers. Organisations focus on offering high-level customer satisfaction through holistic support and assistance via dedicated contact centers.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer bundled services and bring all processes under a single umbrella. They should also assess the supplier's technological expertise based on their requirements. This helps them reduce management complexities and streamline collaborations across verticals.

Global Cybersecurity Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global cybersecurity services market can be attributed to the increased demand from the end-user sectors such as the government, defense and military, and financial sectors. These sector deal with large volumes of confidential data that needs to be stored and transferred securely.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with services providers that conform to the industry standards. To provide the required level of cybersecurity to their customers, the suppliers need to build and implement internal security measures. This helps them avoid security breaches while dealing with highly confidential data.

