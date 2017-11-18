SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'packaging and labeling' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Aseptic Packaging Procurement Research Report', 'Anti-Microbial Packaging Procurement Research Report', and 'Sustainable Packaging Procurement Research Report'

Global Aseptic Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growing demand for durable, lightweight, and sterilized packaging from end-user sectors is driving the global demand for the aseptic packaging market. The aseptic packages use high-performance films that make it easier for disposal and also eliminate the need for refrigeration.

The buyers in the global aseptic packaging market should always track suppliers' performance based on social and environmental parameters to achieve sustainability goals. The buyers also need to ensure that the suppliers comply with parameters such as product package compatibility and preservatives that can be used to package and strengthen lamination.

Global Anti-Microbial Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global anti-microbial packaging market can be attributed to the increase in the increasing innovations and introduction of new patented products and solutions for packaging. Anti-microbial packaging suppliers have a strong research-driven focus to develop new and emerging anti-microbial agents such as biopolymers and nanoparticles.

The buyers in this market should engage with anti-microbial suppliers that possess high capabilities for investment in R&D. They also need to identify suppliers that can help them enhance their product portfolio across all food and beverage sub-categories.

Global Sustainable Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global sustainable packaging market can be attributed to the growing environmental regulations and legislation. Countries such as China and India have banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags. Therefore various sectors have started adopting such packaging materials to reduce the impact of their operations on the environment.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who adhere to international packaging standards. They also prefer to engage with suppliers who offer cost-effective software solutions for establishing baseline data. Also, the buyers have to prepare a comprehensive objective list that addresses concerns about sustainability and helps in designing an effective RFP.

