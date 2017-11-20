



Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Nov 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Compressor Corporation (MCO) have successfully completed testing of MHPS's 2-shaft 120MW H-100 Gas Turbine. The H-100 utilizes the latest combustor technology and is the industry leader in terms of low NOx (single digit ppm) for full-load operations. With this, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group is able to provide innovative solutions for thermal power plants as well as mechanical drive LNG (liquefied natural gas) applications, utilizing high-efficiency compressors manufactured by MCO.Following successful completion of testing, MHI President & CEO Shunichi Miyanaga commented, "We are confident this can be a game-changer for the LNG industry, as well as thermal power plants, in terms of lower production costs. We can now deliver increased productivity, reduced complexity and lower lifecycle costs, while significantly reducing plant emissions."The H-100 Gas Turbine offers high-efficiency, heavy-duty, high-reliability, and low-maintenance. Benefits of the two-shaft gas turbines for LNG mechanical drive application include reduced footprint, broad variable-speed operation, shortened start-up time and space savings.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group will further integrate and expand the diverse product and technology lineup of its energy and oil & gas business to meet market needs.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_H100GasTurbine.jpgH-100 Gas TurbineAbout Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.