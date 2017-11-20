Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-11-20 / 07:00 *Press Release* *HAMBORNER REIT AG acquires retail centres in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf * Duisburg, 20 October 2017 - HAMBORNER REIT AG signed the purchase agreement for three retail centres in Cologne, Bonn and Düsseldorf, thereby investing another EUR45 million in modern, high-quality retail properties. Cologne retail centre The property acquired in Cologne is a retail centre built in 2009 in the city's western district of Widdersdorf. The location benefits from its convenient location, large catchment area and the neighbouring residential and commercial estate. The tenants of the approximately 6,500 m² property are EDEKA, ALDI, dm and Sparkasse Köln. The weighted remaining term of the leases is around 8.5 years. With future annual rental income of EUR1.05 million, the purchase price amounts to EUR20.5 million. E-Center Bonn The property acquired in Bonn was built in 2008 and is situated in the southwestern district of Hardtberg. The property is located at a commercial site with good traffic connections close to the A565 autobahn. The retail property measures around 5,000 m² and is leased to EDEKA on a long-term contract, which operates it as an E-Center. The remaining term of the lease is around 10 years. The purchase price is EUR14.0 million with annual rental income of roughly EUR0.8 million. E-Center Düsseldorf The large-scale retail property in Düsseldorf's Wersten district was fully renovated in 2011 and is also leased to EDEKA on a long-term contract. The property, which measures around 5,300 m², is operated as a state-of-the-art E-Center supplemented by other, smaller retail outlets. The remaining term of the leases is around 10 years. With annual rental income of around EUR0.6 million, the purchase price amounts to EUR10.0 million. The purchase price is expected to be paid, and the property transferred to HAMBORNER, in the first quarter of 2018. The properties are being sold by Pramerica Property Investment GmbH, whose consultant for the transaction was Blank Real Estate, Frankfurt/Main. *About HAMBORNER REIT AG* HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally-dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation. Attractive retail trade spaces in key town centre sites of German cities and intermediate centres form the focal point of the portfolio. In addition, the property portfolio includes highly-frequented specialist stores and profitable office buildings, as well as spaces for medical practices. HAMBORNER REIT AG stands out due to its many years of experience in the property and capital market, its lean and transparent corporate structure as well as its special proximity to the tenants. Since February 18, 2010 HAMBORNER has been a registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and benefits at company level from exemption from corporation and trade tax. *Investor Relations & Public Relations:* Christoph Heitmann Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32 Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49 E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de [1] End of Media Release Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG Key word(s): Real estate 2017-11-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Phone: 0203/54405-0 Fax: 0203/54405-49 E-mail: info@hamborner.de Internet: www.hamborner.de ISIN: DE0006013006 WKN: 601300 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX End of News DGAP Media 630395 2017-11-20 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3efe125e6315c71cd183c918f2e9d904&application_id=630395&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2017 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)