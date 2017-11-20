Amazon acquires worldwide SVOD rights of the series "Zone Blanche" ("Black Spot")

"Zone Blanche" ("Black Spot") is the first French series purchased for worldwide distribution by Amazon Prime Video

The thriller series is produced and distributed by Mediawan

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137) (Paris:MDW), an independent European audiovisual content platform, announces that Amazon Prime Video has purchased the worldwide SVOD -- subscription video on demand -- rights (outside Denmark and Benelux) of its series "Black Spot".

Pierre-Antoine Capton, Mediawan's CEO, says "We are very proud of this deal with one of the world's largest platform. This agreement, together with our recent successes with other international platforms, demonstrates the ability of France's high-quality productions to shine internationally and will enable these series, following their success in France, to be enjoyed by an extensive and global audience" says Pierre-Antoine Capton.

Dr. Christoph Schneider, Director Content Acquisition Europe at Amazon Video, added: "With Black Spot we offer audiences worldwide the chance to enjoy a truly great show from France. International productions like this enrich the programming of Amazon Prime Video, make it more diverse and exciting for audiences globally."

"Black Spot", produced and distributed by Mediawan (Ego Productions and AB Distribution) is a mystery/thriller series of 8x52 minutes episodes whose second season is already being prepared. Over the course of 2018, trough Amazon Prime Video, the show will be available in more than 200 countries, dubbed in English, German, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

This deal reflects Mediawan's intention of accelerating its international growth by providing increasingly appealing content, and follows other recent announcements:

the sale, to Netflix, of the worldwide SVOD rights of the autumn's flagship series " The Mantis

the sale, to Shudder/AMC Networks, of the SVOD rights in the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom among other territories, of the science fiction series "Missions

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) for the purpose of acquiring one or more operating businesses or companies in the traditional and digital media content and entertainment industries in Europe. The Company was formed by Pierre- Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and raised €250 million in April 2016 from an initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

In March 2017, Mediawan acquired Groupe AB and became present in the content and media industries. Founded in 1977, Groupe AB is a leading independent editor, producer and distributor of audiovisual content in French-speaking Europe. It is primarily involved in producing and distributing series, television movies, cartoons and documentaries and in editing TV channels and bundled digital services. The group has a portfolio of 19 channels, widely distributed in French-speaking Europe and Africa. Groupe AB is one of the largest and most diversified content managers in France, with about 12,000 hours of programming in library and internal production of about 80 hours per year. In 2016, Groupe AB achieved adjusted revenues and EBITDA of, respectively, €160m and €37m.

Further information is available on Mediawan's website (www.mediawan.fr) and on Groupe AB's website (www.groupe-ab.fr

