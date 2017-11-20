Stockholm, November 20, 2017



PRESS RELEASE - NAXS AB (publ)



NAXS agrees to make a SEK 8m cornerstone investment in the IPO of Scout Gaming Group



NAXS has agreed to make a SEK 8,000,000 cornerstone investment in the initial public offering of Scout Gaming Group on NASDAQ First North.



Established in 2013, Scout Gaming Group offers online gaming operators comprehensive solutions for the launch and operation of Fantasy Sports and Daily Fantasy Sports. The company is Europe's number one Daily Fantasy software provider.



The other cornerstone investors in the IPO of Scout Gaming Group are Handelsbanken Fonder, Knutsson Holding AB, Lars Wingefors AB, Novobis AB and Swedbank Robur Fonder.



The first day of trading is expected to be on or around December 6, 2017.



NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments



