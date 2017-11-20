Flexepin to Accept NetCents Coin in its Network of Over 7,000 Locations

VANCOUVER, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc.("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC), is pleased to announce an agreement with Flexepin to enable the NetCents Coin to be available through the Flexepin distribution network.

Flexepin is a pre-paid Cash Top-Up Voucher where users' top-up their accounts to make secure, hassle-free online payments. Because Flexepin Cash Top-up Vouchers are prepaid, the risk of having the users' identity and banking information exposed online is eliminated. Making it safer than conventional online payment methods. Flexepin Cash Top-Up Vouchers are available at over 7,000 locations globally, in various currencies and pre-determined amounts.

Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents said, "This is another validation of the approach we have taken to release our NetCents Coin. The Flexepin voucher is safe, convenient and easy to use and is an excellent product for consumers who are uncomfortable with putting their personal banking information online." He closed by adding, "NetCents and Flexepin will use this agreement to leverage each other's distribution channels to grow their global reach."

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy. NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.'

