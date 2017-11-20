German FinTech Company NAGA Group to Launch Token Pre-Sale

HAMBURG, Germany, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Who is The NAGA Group?

Founded in 2015, The NAGA Group AG broke records earlier this year, launching the fastest-performing German IPO in the last 15 years. Listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, NAGA Group shares are currently trading at nearly 500% above their original issue price. The company employs a team of over 120 people and has a market cap of over $250 million USD.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607457/NAGA_Group.jpg )



The NAGA Group's flagship product is SwipeStox . Combining social features like chat channels, timeline updates, following and watching other users, etc. With a robust trading platform, SwipeStox is designed to take the confusion out of trading. Launched in 2015, SwipeStox boasts tens of thousands of active users, millions of dollars in revenues, and a total trade volume of over $49 billion to date.

Switex, another NAGA Group product, is the first independent legal virtual goods exchange platform. It allows video game players to buy in-game virtual items from other gamers as well as from the game publishers themselves. Other virtual items, such as concert and movie tickets, e-gift cards, etc., can also be bought and sold on the platform. Switex is expected to launch in Beta in Q4 2017.

NAGA Token Pre-Sale

The NAGA token pre-sale will begin on November 20, 2017 and will end on November 27, 2017, or when the pre-sale token supply (20 million NGC) sells out.

Start Date: 20 November 2017 ( 00:00 CET )

20 November 2017 ( ) End Date: 27 November 2017 ( 23:59 CET )

27 November 2017 ( ) Token Price: 1 NGC = $1.00 USD (30% bonus during pre-sale)

1 NGC = (30% bonus during pre-sale) Accepted currencies: BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DASH, EUR, USD

Biggest Names in the Cryptocommunity Join NAGA Group

As if NAGA Group wasn't stirring up enough excitement already, on November 15, 2017, they announced that two of the biggest names in cryptocurrency - Bitcoin.com CEO Roger Ver and COO Mate Tokay - had joined the project's Advisory Board. In addition, it was revealed that the founder of the Evercoin cryptocurrency exchange and Pantera Capital LP, Miko Matsumura, had joined the Advisory Board as well.

All three men bring a wealth of cryptocurrency and financial knowledge and experience to the table and it will be interesting to see how their influence and guidance will help shape the project's future.

For more information about The NAGA Tokens Sale, please visit nagaico.com

