An e-payment solution to support Groupe PSA's sales operations in Europe

Banque PSA Finance to act as payment facilitator and leverage the expertise of its partners, HiPay and BNP Paribas

A simple, one-stop bill-pay solution for a portfolio of services: the customer is at the heart of the Push to Pass strategic plan

Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) is ramping up its digital capabilities to facilitate the customer experience at a time when buying a car or service is becoming an increasingly multi-channel process, with 90% of customers starting their journey online. On 19 July, the Group began selling new cars online in France, and now, it is launching an e-payment solution for services managed by Banque PSA Finance.

The wide variety of e-payment options made available by the new tool will simplify the customer experience and support the development of all Groupe PSA's sales operations. Among the applications scheduled to launch on start-up of the new business will be e-payment facilities for mobility services, insurance products marketed online and vehicle rental services.

As a regulated credit and payment institution, Banque PSA Finance will act as payment facilitator in Europe through an operational partnership led by BNP Paribas in cooperation with HiPay, providing best in class expertise in transaction acceptance and payment processing.

Banque PSA Finance's European launch of the new e-payment business is aligned with Groupe PSA's Push to Pass strategic plan.

Commenting on the launch, Rémy Bayle, Banque PSA Finance's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Groupe PSA is stepping up its offensive in innovative services to benefit its customers. The launch of this new e-payment business at Banque PSA Finance shows that we have the agility to deliver on our key objective, which is to serve customers. We are advancing in line with the Push to Pass strategy and on track to becoming customers' preferred mobility services supplier."

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA

About Banque PSA Finance

Closely aligned with the sales commercial policies of the Peugeot, Citroën, DS and now Opel and Vauxhall brands, Banque PSA Finance (BPF) provides financing for vehicle sales by the brands' dealers and markets related services. In the first half of 2017, through a number of joint ventures, including with the Santander group, BPF distributed 419,500 new financing contracts and more than 835,350 insurance and service contracts in 18 countries, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of all Groupe PSA brands among dealers and customers.

For BPF, the year 2017 will be devoted to accelerating the transformation of its business model. Gaining in effectiveness through its mission to provide mobility services, BPF is continuing to support Groupe PSA's Push to Pass plan in order to provide solutions that meet its customers' evolving needs, both now and in the future. Following the 1 August 2017 acquisition of the Opel and Vauxhall brands, on 1 November 2017 Groupe PSA and BNP Paribas announced their joint purchase of Opel and Vauxhall's captive financing companies, to better serve the two brands' dealers and customers.

Find out more at http://www.banquepsafinance.com.

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005409/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Groupe PSA

Valérie Bensoussan, +33 6 76 86 95 44

valerie.bensoussan@mpsa.com