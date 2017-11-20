Nord Anglia Education Students Take Over the United Nations for World Children's Day

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Nord Anglia Education students around the worldhave come together to raise awareness of children's rights and the Sustainable Development Goals by addressing some of the most pressing questions facing the planet.

World Children's Day promotes the rights of children around the world and lends a platform to the millions who continue to be affected by poverty, violence, conflict and crises. To mark the significance of this day, a group of 40 Nord Anglia Education students will join over 100 students from local area schools in New York City to take over the UN at their headquarters. Executive Director of UNICEF, Anthony Lake, and UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, along with inspirational young activists and celebrities will also join students to celebrate the anniversary and encourage change.

"This World Children's Day we want children to have fun, with a purpose," said Najwa Mekki, Head of UNICEF Media. "It's a day of action for children, by children. We want them to campaign in their schools and communities to help save children's lives, fight for their rights and fulfil their potential."

Students in Nord Anglia's 47 schools also led a call to action in their local communities through takeovers of their schools for the day. Together, students used their collective voice to make their opinions heard and raise awareness of children's rights. Over 24 hours, students set and answered questions about the issues that mattered to them, sharing their video responses via Twitter in a global chain reaction on social media spanning the US, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. From acting as principal for a day at Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong, to debating and discussing solutions for world population growth at the British International School, Houston, students challenged people to listen and take action on the Global Goals, encouraging everyone to play an active role in creating a better future for children.

"This is a symbolic day for our students to stand with children around the world and raise their voices on the issues that continue to plague our planet and young people today. These students are the leaders of tomorrow and are passionate about making the world a better place now and in the future. Their voice is critical in making this happen. We hope that this opportunity to speak up to powerful government institutions and businesses will mark the significance of this day," said Andy Puttock, Nord Anglia's Education Director.

"The Global Goals are important to me because they are hope for our future," said 18 year-old Lina El Rasheed, a student at the British International School Abu Dhabi, explaining the significance of the Global Goals, "Even if we are only on the way in achieving them, that is already a big improvement to the lives of many. It is essential that we all work towards the goals, because they affect us all. Not only certain people, in certain countries, but every single human on earth."

These activities build on the projects already being undertaken by students as part of Nord Anglia Education's work with UNICEF to raise awareness of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals using the World's Largest Lesson, a teaching and learning initiative co-led by UNICEF.

AboutNord Anglia Education, Inc.

Nord Anglia Educationis the world's leading operator of premium international schools, serving students from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12). We teach over 45,000 students at our 47 premium schools inChina,Europe, Middle East,Southeast Asiaandthe Americas.We are driven by one unifying philosophy - we are ambitious for our students, our people and our family of schools. Our schools deliver a high quality education through a personalised approach enhanced with unique global opportunities to enable every student to succeed. Nord Anglia Educationis headquartered inHong Kong.Our website is www.nordangliaeducation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Doyle

Head of Brand-Nord Anglia Education

Tel: +852-3951-1144

Email: sarah.doyle@nordanglia.com

Connie Young

Communications Manager-Nord Anglia Education

Tel: +852-3951-1147

Email: connie.young@nordanglia.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3IFz2qMNAs&t=1s

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471785/Nord_Anglia_Education_Master_20170228LOGO_Logo.jpg