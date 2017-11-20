sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,70 Euro		-0,10
-0,11 %
WKN: 747206 ISIN: DE0007472060 Ticker-Symbol: WDI 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
WIRECARD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIRECARD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,56
87,60
11:11
87,58
87,60
11:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD45,934+2,97 %
WIRECARD AG87,70-0,11 %