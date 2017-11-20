European partnership with historical coffee company

Melitta's high quality products to be available throughout the stadium

Partnership to relaunch Red Café at Old Trafford

(NYSE:MANU) Manchester United and respected coffee specialists Melitta have announced a multi-year partnership which will see the brand become the Club's first Official Coffee Partner.

Melitta, part of the family owned Melitta Group, will be the club's exclusive coffee partner in Europe, with the partnership covering UK, Ireland and Germany.

As part of the agreement more than 200 fully automatic Melitta coffee machines and makers will be installed within Executive Club boxes and hospitality areas around Old Trafford. With an estimated 6,000 Kilogrammes of coffee consumed each season, the famed stadium will provide the ideal backdrop for Melitta to demonstrate its prowess in providing quality coffee products to a mass audience, without compromising on quality and flavour.

In addition to this, Melitta played a major role in the refurbishment of the Club's Red Café at its famous Old Trafford stadium. The new offering includes a sleek coffee bar, as well as a new dining area within the main restaurant.

The revamped Red Café is currently open to the public and will be officially launched with Manchester United first team members and Club ambassadors and legends later in the season. A select number of lucky fans will be invited to attend this event, with details on how they can win this opportunity to be communicated soon.

Fans will also be pleased to hear that Melitta will not only be equipping Old Trafford but will also provide attractive offers for Manchester United coffee lovers with club branded machines becoming available to purchase soon, as well as many exciting competitions and giveaways.

Manchester United's Group Managing Director, Richard Arnold comments:

"Like Manchester United, Melitta is steeped in history. Established over 100 years ago, the family run business was built on its founders invention of the coffee filter, a traditional way of making coffee that is still used in homes, restaurants and offices all over the world today.

"We are very proud to be partnering with this household name and look forward to working with Melitta to further enhance the experience of the hundreds of thousands of visitors we welcome to Old Trafford each season."

Volker Stühmeier, Member of the Chief Corporate Management at Melitta, comments:

"It is a great honour to work with one of the most successful football teams in the world in such a close and trustworthy way. For over 360 days of the year our products will be used in one of the most traditional and iconic stadiums in the world.

"We have the ability to not only serve premium quality coffee using our state of the art equipment, we will also be providing a substantial amount of porcelain, accessories, multipurpose and disposable materials. Old Trafford is an extraordinary showcase for Melitta!"

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 139-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About Melitta

Melitta Group

The internationally operating and family-owned Melitta Group can look back on over 100 years of history. We manufacture branded products for coffee enjoyment, for the storage and preparation of food, and for household cleanliness. In addition, we produce special-grade papers for the wallpaper industry and industrial film for the packaging of food. In those markets in which we operate, our branded goods are market and quality leaders or vying for this position.

Melitta Europe Coffee Preparation Division

The operating division Melitta Europe Coffee Preparation Division develops, produces and markets top-quality products under the Melitta brand for the brewing of filter coffee, such as filter papers, pour-over cones, filter coffeemakers, coffee grinders and electric kettles, as well as fully automatic coffee machines for preparing coffee specialties at home. The range is rounded out by tea filter products under the Cilia brand.

Melitta Europe Coffee Division

The operating division Melitta Europe Coffee Division is responsible in particular for Melitta's European coffee business. The range offers perfect coffee enjoyment for every taste: from filter coffee to instant cappuccino, and from whole beans for automatic coffee machines to pod ranges for single- cup preparation.

Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions

Melitta Professional Coffee Solutions specializes in supplying equipment for professional hot beverage preparation in the system and non-system catering segments. Its core business areas are the development, production and global marketing of fully automatic machines for coffee specialties and filter coffee machines under the Melitta and Cafina brands, technical service for its professional customer base, and the sale of coffee, tea, hot chocolate and accessories.

