HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM), a diversified brand management and operating company announced that the Company signed an agreement with a large regional food, beverage and grocery sales and marketing brokerage firm to sell Lean Slow Motion Potion and Kush Cakes in bulk across a 7 state territory.

The new sales partner specializes in assisting companies such as Dewmar that are seeking representation to distribute their brands in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The sales agency has 5 regional offices with a marketing partner assigned to each regional office. With a top-down approach, the regional Vice President of Sales works closely with the company's CEO who plays an active role in introducing new products to its long standing list of buyers.

The agency will serve Dewmar with a commitment to provide value-added sales and services founded on integrity and by utilizing creative sales efforts to achieve mutual goals of profitability and volume growth for both Dewmar and the sales agency.

The agency's sales reps call on major C-stores and some of the country's largest retailers and wholesalers including companies such as 7-Eleven, EZ Mart, Bucees, Quick Trip, Speedy Stop, McLanes and Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Its wholesale division includes customers such as CoreMark, Grocery Supply, Drug Emporium and COSTCO. Major specialty wholesale division accounts include Army & Air Force Exchange Services(AAFES), Aramark, Vistar and Eagle Distributing to name a few. Its grocery division calls on Albertsons, Brookshire, Brookshire Brothers and Market Basket.

"I met the CEO and her staff at Ravi's Import Warehouse trade show last month where she was highly impressed with the volume and frequency that retail C-store owners were loading their carts with multiple cases of Lean Slow Motion Potion and Kush Cakes brownies compared to other similar beverages and snacks," said Dr. Marco Moran, CEO of Dewmar International. "We began discussing how profitable our brands would be in the hands of her very aggressive sales professionals and we started negotiating terms just days after the tradeshow; samples of both products were shipped to each office location as they started reviewing sales materials immediately to begin rapidly growing the sales of all of Dewmar brands to millions of dollars to their much wider customer base" Dr. Marco Moran stated.

The new sales and marketing firm currently does not want their name exposed to the public at this time so that they can move swiftly in setting up meetings with buyers to introduce the Dewmar products to their existing buyer base without any competitive banter from existing clients who sell similar products nor interference from other less aggressive distributors who may currently sell Lean and Kush Cakes in overlapping territories. Once sales have surpassed $5 million or reasonable market saturation has occurred, then Dewmar may publicly release the name of its new broker partner.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified MBE and service disabled veteran owned new product development, manufacturing and Brand Management Company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, as well as introducing new simple yet meaningful innovations to markets of great demand. The Company's flagship product, Lean Slow Motion Potion, whose flavors include Yella, Purp and Easta Pink, is rated as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages in the U.S. market. Kush Cakes is the country's leading relaxation hemp-infused brownie. The company has offices in Clinton, MS, Houston, TX, Denver, CO, and New Orleans, LA.

