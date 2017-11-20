The French developer was selected by Senegal's power utility Senelec to install 10 solar power plants across four different regions of the African country.

French energy project developer Vinci Energies, a unit of France-based industrial group Vinci, has been awarded a €26.8 million contract to build ten PV plants totaling 17 MW by Senegal's state-owned power utility Société d'Electricité du Sénégal.

The projects, which are being financed by the German development bank KFW and Senelec, are planned to come online in July 2018. The plants will be spread across the regions of Saloum, Thiès, Tambakounda and Kolda. Thiés will host the largest and the only grid-connected facility, which will have a capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...