Global Seed Market Report 2017-2022 Featuring Monsanto, Groupe Limagrain, DowDupont, KWS SAAT SE, and ChemChina

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Seed Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global seed market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$99.041 billion by 2022, increasing from US$67.970 billion in 2017.



Growing global population and scarcity of resources such as land and water is leading to growing global food insecurity which is the major driver of the global seed market. Rising investments in R&D and agricultural sector have led to continuous product innovations, which has further enhanced the market growth. Increasing use of biofuels and rising demand for animal feed will bolster the growth of global seed market during the next five years. However, ban on the use of GMO crops in certain regions will hamstring the growth of global seeds market during the forecast period.



The rise in production of cereals, especially in Asian countries augments the demand for seeds, both conventional and hybrid. Furthermore, growing meat consumption will further boost the demand for grains across the globe as livestock feed, thereby positively impacting the growth of cereals and grains segment.



Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the projected period primarily because of the demand generated by rapidly developing countries like India and China. Increased demand for crop production due to rapidly growing population coupled with rising farm expenditure drive the global seeds market. However, North America dominated the market share in 2016 and is projected to dominate the global seed market till the end of forecasted period owing to a high rate of adoption of new technologies and strict agricultural regulations.



The major players discussed in this report include Monsanto, Groupe Limagrain, DowDupont, KWS SAAT SE, and ChemChina among others.



Segmentation



By Type

Genetically-Modified

Conventional

By Trait

Herbicide-tolerance

Insecticide-resistance

Stacked traits

By Crop Type



Fruit and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Cereals and grains

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Seed Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)



6. Global Seed Market Forecast by Trait (US$ Billion)



7. Global Seed Market Forecast by Crop Type (US$ Billion)



8. Global Seed Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



Monsanto Company

DowDuPont Inc.

Groupe Limagrain

Bayer AG

KWS SAAT SE

ChemChina

Land O'Lakes, Inc

SAKATA SEED CORPORATION

TAKII & CO., LTD.

DLF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2zvp6/global_seed



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716