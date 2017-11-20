Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Penske Automotive Group's Revenue Grew 7.2%; EPS Advanced 6.8%

Research Desk Line-up: Carvana Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended September 30, 2017, Penske's revenues increased 7.2% to $5.52 billion from $5.15 billion in Q3 FY16. Revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $5.34 billion.

During Q3 FY17, Penske's gross profit increased 10.5% to $822.6 million from $744.2 million in Q2 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's gross margin increased 50 basis points to 14.9% of revenue from 14.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Penske's EBITDA increased 8.1% to $191.0 million from $176.7 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 3.5% of revenue from 3.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Penske's operating income increased 7.6% to $152.2 million from $141.5 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 10 basis points to 2.8% of revenue from 2.7% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Penske's net income increased 7.9% to $94.3 million on a y-o-y basis from $87.4 million in Q3 FY16. In the reported quarter, the Company's diluted EPS increased 6.8% to $1.10 on a y-o-y basis from $1.03 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.07.

Penske's Segment Details

Retail Automotive - During Q3 FY17, the Retail Automotive segment's revenue increased 6.6% to $5.09 billion from $4.77 billion in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 50 basis points to 14.6% of revenue from 14.1% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's total units increased 9.9% to 130,257 from 118,522 in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's same-store total units decreased 2.9% to 114,941 from 118,388 in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the segment's same-store revenue decreased 1.8% to $4.68 billion from $4.77 billion in the same period last year.

Retail Commercial Trucks - During Q3 FY17, the Retail Commercial Trucks segment's revenue increased 12.6% to $299.6 million from $266.1 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin increased 40 basis points to 14.8% of revenue from 14.4% of revenue in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's total units increased 10.7% to 2,096 from 1,894 in Q3 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's same-store total units increased 10% to 2,084 from 1,894 in the year-ago same period. During Q3 FY17, the segment's same-store revenue increased 11.8% to $297.6 million from $266.1 million in the same period last year.

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other

During Q3 FY17, Penske's Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems and Other segment's revenue increased 22.5% to $139.4 million from $113.8 million in the same period last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross margin decreased 300 basis points to 24.5% of revenue from 27.5% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, Penske's cash and cash equivalents increased 55% to $37.2 million from $24.0 million on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 18.7% to $2.17 billion from $1.83 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivables increased 6.8% to $938.8 million from $879.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 26.2% to $627.6 million from $497.4 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, Penske repurchased 252,000 shares for $10.0 million at an average price of $39.75 per share.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $46.03, marginally falling 0.67% from its previous closing price of $46.34. A total volume of 545.66 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 497.55 thousand shares. Penske Automotive's stock price surged 1.66% in the last one month, 15.94% in the past three months, and 4.21% in the previous six months. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.78 and has a dividend yield of 2.87%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.97 billion.

