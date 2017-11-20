sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

77,78 Euro		+1,15
+1,50 %
WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 Ticker-Symbol: DSM2 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
DSM NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSM NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,37
78,46
14:15
78,41
78,42
14:14
20.11.2017 | 13:16
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global $10 Billion Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are DowDuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Royal DSM N.V., Cargill. Lifeway Foods, and Kibow Biotech

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Probiotics Dietary Supplement Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Probiotics dietary supplement market is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$10.225 billion by 2022, increasing from US$6.928 billion in 2017

Shifting people focus towards health and fitness is augmenting the need for nutritional diet while propelling demand for probiotics dietary supplements.

In addition, growing number of digestive ailments among different age groups coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases is further contributing to the market growth. Other drivers include expanding urbanization, increasing disposable income along with changing lifestyle in developing countries. By application, the nutritional supplement is expected to grow at the high CAGR over the projected period. Growing demand for nutritional diet owing to mounting concern over health and fitness propel the segment growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the projected period. Large customer base coupled with rapidly urbanizing society drive the regional growth. The growing disposable income as well as increasing disease prevalence further contributes to the APAC market growth. Other drivers include growing demand for infant formula owing to rising awareness among parents about its benefits and increasing local players.

The Probiotics Dietary Supplement market is highly competition owing to the presence of numerous small and large vendors.

Some of the key players discussed in the report include DowDuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Royal DSM N.V., Cargill. Lifeway Foods, and Kibow Biotech among others. New product launch owing to continuous R&D and industry integrations are the major strategies being adopted by players to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Segmentation

By Strain Type

  • Lactobacillus
  • Bifidobacterium
  • Others

By Sale Channel

  • Hypermarket
  • Specialty store
  • Pharmacies
  • Independent Retailers
  • Direct Sellers
  • Online

By Application

  • Food Supplements
  • Speciality Nutrients
  • Infant Formula
  • Nutritional Supplements

Companies Mentioned

  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • Cargill
  • Lifeway Foods, Inc.
  • Kibow Biotech
  • Pharmavite LLC
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Corp
  • Dietary Pros, Inc.
  • Royal DSM
  • Yakult

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tslm3p/probiotics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire