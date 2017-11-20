Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Huntington Ingalls Hands Over Custody of Future Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Ralph Johnson to US Navy

Research Desk Line-up: TransDigm Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) ("Huntington Ingalls"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HII. The Company announced on November 15, 2017, that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has handed over the future guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) to the US Navy. The US Navy accepted the ship in presence of the Company's representatives, Naval authorities, ship's crew, and the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Gulf Coast. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on November 09, 2017, its financial results for Q4 FY17 and FY17 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on TransDigm when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on HII; also brushing on TDG. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=HII

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=TDG

The Company signed the DD 250 document which marks the official transfer of custody of Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) to the US Navy. DDG 114 is set to sail from the shipyard in February 2018 and is scheduled to be commissioned in the US Navy on March 24, 2018, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Commenting on the delivery of the DDG 114, George Nungesser, DDG Program Manager at Ingalls, said:

"Today's delivery is a culmination of the hard work and dedication of thousands of shipbuilders, industry partners, the Navy and our Gulf Coast shipmates. It is a pleasure for our Ingalls team to observe a well-trained crew take ownership of the ship. The shipbuilders of Ingalls will always be watching where you go and celebrating your successes."

Cmdr. Jason P. Patterson, the ship's prospective Commanding Officer, added:

"This marks an important milestone in this ship's life with the formal completion of construction. I want to thank the shipbuilders for constructing this great ship named after a great man. The crew can sail with confidence that this ship will bring the fight to the enemy and take care of her team just like Ralph did."

About Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

The ship has been named in honor of Pfc. Ralph Henry Johnson, a Medal of Honor awardee, who had saved lives during the Vietnam War 1968 with his heroic actions during Operation Rock. He saved the lives of his fellow Marines and prevented the enemy from penetrating his sector of the patrol's perimeter by shouting a warning and hurling himself on top of a tossed grenade. He died instantly in this incident. Ralph was a Charleston native and had been in Vietnam for a little more than two months. He was just 19 years old at the time of his death.

The ship is a Arleigh Burke class destroyer and is equipped with the Aegis Baseline 9 Combat System which includes an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) capability incorporating Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) 5.0 and Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air. These capabilities are designed to provide the Navy with a 21st century fighting edge. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships, and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection.

The ship completed builder's trials in July 2017 and tested its main propulsion, combat, and other ship systems for over three days in the Gulf of Mexico. This was followed by successful demonstration of the ship's systems and readiness during a series of at sea and in-port trials to the US Navy's Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV). INSURV recommended the US Navy to accept the delivery of the ship after its success at these trials.

PEO (Program Executive Office) Ships is the largest acquisition organizations of the Defense Department and is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships, and special mission and support ships, boats, and craft.

Ships under construction

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 30 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy so far. It is in the process of completing construction of other destroyer ships at the Pascagoula shipyard which include Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123). Huntington Ingalls has also been contracted to build the future USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) which will be the first Flight III ship.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.

Newport News, Virginia based Huntington Ingalls is the builder of the most complex ships in the world and is the largest military shipbuilding Company in the US. It also offers professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company's two divisions Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other US Naval shipbuilder. The Company's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups.

Huntington Ingalls has a team of 37,000 people operating both domestically and internationally of which nearly 5,000 are engineers and designers.

Last Close Stock Review

Huntington Ingalls Industries' share price finished last Friday's trading session at $232.87, sliding 1.25%. A total volume of 218.77 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 14.20% in the last three months, 18.85% in the past six months, and 31.63% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 26.43% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 17.54 and have a dividend yield of 1.03%. The stock currently has a market cap of $10.67 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily