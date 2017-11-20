Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Anadarko Petroleum Discloses CapEx and Sales-Volume Guidance for 2018

Research Desk Line-up: WildHorse Resource Development Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: APC) ("Anadarko"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=APC. The Company announced on November 16, 2017, its capital expectations and guidance as well as sales guidance for FY18. In FY18, the Company plans to increase shareholder value by delivering attractive margins and returns at the same time increase its core assets using available cash flow. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Pro-TD has currently selected WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on November 08, 2017, it's operating and financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on WildHorse Resource Development when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on APC; also brushing on WRD. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=APC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=WRD

Sharing his views on the Company's CapEx plans for FY18, Al Walker, Chairman, President, and CEO of Anadarko, said:

"Our 2018 investment plan will again be driven by capital efficiency and financial discipline. These key tenets have served us well for the last decade, as growth within cash flow is fundamental to delivering capital-efficient returns. Our repositioned asset footprint is built to succeed in a market where oil prices exhibit volatility in a $45-$60 environment, with gas averaging $3 per Mcf (thousand cubic feet). We expect next year's capital expenditures to be inside of discretionary cash flow at $50 and $3, while generating free cash flow of more than $700 million at the current strip."

Key highlights of its Capital Plans for FY18

Capital Spending in range of $4.2 to $4.6 billion in FY18;

Nearly 80% of its capital spending allocated toward assets in Delaware and DJ basins, including Anadarko midstream, and deepwater Gulf of Mexic;.

Cashflow is calculated at current strip prices. The Company breaks even when price of oils is at $50 and natural gas at $3Mcf in the current commodity-price environment;

Aims for 20% cash returns on the capital invested;

Aims for 14% oil growth on a year-over-year basis which is equivalent to 19% oil growth per debt-adjusted-share.

The Company plans to increase shareholder value with share buybacks of $1.5 billion in FY18 out of its $2.5 billion share-repurchase program.

The Company is also modifying the metrics of its 2018 compensation program. The new metrics for evaluating performance would include, cash return on invested capital, volume growth per debt-adjusted share, and reserve additions per debt-adjusted share. The decision to move to debt-adjusted performance metrics is to align its compensation programs to the capital-allocation, a formula that the Company has used in the last ten years.

Capital Outlay for FY18

The Company has allocated approximately $900 million toward upstream activities in the Delaware Basin of West Texas plus $500 million for its midstream investments. These investments are for building the integrated infrastructure in the region. These investments are expected to deliver incremental oil sales volume in H2 2018 with total oil sales volume expected to increase more than 50% compared to that in FY17. The Company plans to have an average of seven operated rigs and six completion crews in FY18.

Anadarko plans to invest approximately $950 million on upstream activities in DJ Basin of northeast Colorado in FY18. The Company has more than 2 billion BOE of net resources within its development area and plans to have five operated rigs and three completions crews in this region. The capital investment is expected to increase oil sales volume from DJ Basin by 30% on a year-on-year basis.

For its deepwater Gulf of Mexico operations, the Company has allocated approximately $1.1 billion investment. The major portion of this would be focused on high-return oil development opportunities near operated infrastructure at Lucius, Horn Mountain, Marlin, Holstein, and Marco Polo. In FY18 the Company expects to operate two floating drill ships and spud approximately five development wells in this region.

Internationally, Anadarko has set aside over $150 million for its cash-generating operations in Algeria and Ghana in 2018. The capital spending is towards extended drilling in the TEN development area which is planned to start in Q1 2018. The Company will also be spending on drilling operations in the Jubilee field since it has recently received approval for its full-field development plan from the Ghanaian Government.

The Company has allocated approximately $200 million towards spending on exploration in FY18, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, where it plans to drill identified prospects near existing operated infrastructure. It also plans to spend nearly $150 million for the advancement of its Mozambique LNG project. Most of the capital spending will be aimed at covering the Company's share in this project including the preparing the site of the future LNG park.

Sales Guidance for 2018

The Company expects total sales volume for FY17 to be 224-228 MMBOE (Million Barrels of Oil Equivalents). Against this it expects the volume to move up to 245-255 MMBOE in FY18. Similarly, it expects the total oil sales for FY17 to be 343-348 MBOPD (Million Barrel of Oil Per Day) which it expects to move up to 385-405 MBOPD in FY18.

About Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Woodlands, Texas based Anadarko is one of the world's largest independent oil and natural gas exploration and production Companies. It has a large and diverse portfolio of oil and natural gas resources and had proven reserves of 1.72 BBOE at the end of FY16. The Company's mission is to deliver a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders by exploring for, acquiring, and developing oil and natural gas resources vital to the world's health and welfare.

Last Close Stock Review

On Friday, November 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $48.15, rising 1.37% from its previous closing price of $47.50. A total volume of 6.10 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 5.42 million shares. Anadarko Petroleum's stock price surged 14.51% in the last three months. The stock has a dividend yield of 0.42%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $26.63 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily