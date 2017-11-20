Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PolyOne's Revenues Grew 9.6%; Adjusted EPS Surged 5.5%

Research Desk Line-up: International Flavors & Fragrances Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, PolyOne's revenues increased 9.6% to $818.5 million from $746.7 million in Q3 FY16. The increase was due to an organic expansion, specialty acquisitions, and a favorable foreign exchange. The revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $788.2 million.

During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's gross profit increased 8.1% to $179.5 million from $166.1 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted gross margin decreased 50 basis points to 22.3% of revenue from 22.8% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PolyOne's selling and administrative expenses increased 18.8% to $111.8 million from $94.1 million in Q3 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's operating income decreased 6% to $67.7 million from $72 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating income decreased 5.2% to $77.9 million from $82.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 150 basis points to 9.5% of revenue from 11% of revenue in Q3 FY16.

For the reported quarter, PolyOne's net income decreased 6.1% to $40.2 million from $42.8 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 3.9% to $0.49 from $0.51 in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, PolyOne's adjusted net income increased 2.4% to $47.4 million on a y-o-y basis from $46.3 million in Q3 FY16. During Q3 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 5.5% to $0.58 on a y-o-y basis from $0.55 in Q3 FY16. The adjusted diluted EPS surpassed analysts' expectations of $0.55.

Segment Details

Color, Additives, and Inks - During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's Color, Additives, and Inks segment's revenue increased 20% to $235.1 million from $195.9 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 16.4% to $81.5 million from $70.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 15.9% to $36.4 million from $31.4 million in Q3 FY16.

Specialty Engineered Materials - During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's Specialty Engineered Materials segment's revenue increased 6.9% to $156.3 million from $146.2 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 3.1% to $40.4 million from $41.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 10.7% to $18.3 million from $20.5 million in Q3 FY16.

Performance Products and Solutions - During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's Performance Products and Solutions segment's revenue increased 2.6% to $175.7 million from $171.3 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit decreased 1% to $28.9 million from $29.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 1.1% to $17.8 million from $18.0 million in Q3 FY16.

PolyOne Distribution - During Q3 FY17, PolyOne's PolyOne Distribution segment's revenue increased 5.9% to $291.1 million from $274.8 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's gross profit increased 7.8% to $31.9 million from $29.6 million in the third quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 2.2% to $18.6 million from $18.2 million in Q3 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on September 30, 2017, PolyOne's cash and cash equivalents increased 3.5% to $233.5 million from $225.5 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt increased 6.5% to $1.32 billion from $1.24 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q3 FY17, the Company's net accounts receivable increased 32.4% to $431.1 million from $325.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable increased 17.9% to $378.2 million from $320.9 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's YTD cash provided by operating activities decreased 16.1% to $111.2 million from $132.5 million in the comparable period of last year.

Stock Performance

PolyOne's share price finished last Friday's trading session at $44.81, slightly advancing 0.16%. A total volume of 280.08 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 24.09% in the last three months, 19.02% in the past six months, and 38.39% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock skyrocketed 39.86% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 21.45 and have a dividend yield of 1.56%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.62 billion.

