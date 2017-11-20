Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Legg Mason's Quarterly Revenue Grew 3%; EPS Surged 24%

Research Desk Line-up: Janus Henderson Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE: LM), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=LM, following the Company's reporting of its second quarter fiscal 2018 operating results on October 25, 2017. The money manager surpassed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Asset Management industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company published on November 09, 2017, its financial results for Q3 2017 which ended on September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Janus Henderson when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on LM; also brushing on JHG. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=LM

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=JHG

Earnings Reviewed

For the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2017, Legg Mason's operating revenues grew 3% to $768.3 million compared to operating revenues of $748.4 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting growth principally due to higher average long-term Asset Under Management (AUM), and an increase in non-pass through performance fees of $14.8 million. The Company's revenue topped analysts' estimates of $739.1 million.

For Q2 FY18, Legg Mason's operating expenses of $623.9 million were up 1% compared to $620.7 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting increased compensation, excluding acquisition and transition-related charges of $5.3 million. The prior year's same quarter included a contingent consideration credit adjustment of $7.0 million and a $4.8 million gain in the market value of deferred compensation.

During Q2 FY18, Legg Mason's non-operating expense was $18.1 million compared to $11.2 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's operating margin for the reported quarter was 18.8% compared to 17.1% in the prior year's same quarter. Legg Mason's adjusted operating margin was 24.9% compared to 22.7% in Q2 FY17.

Legg Mason's net income was $75.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for Q2 FY18 compared to net income of $66.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17. The increased earnings were driven by higher average long-term AUM, higher non-pass through performance fees and lower acquisition and transition-related costs. The Company's earnings exceeded Wall Street's expectation of $0.68 per share.

Assets Under Management

At September 30, 2017, Legg Mason's AUM were $754.4 billion compared to $741.2 billion at June 30, 2017, resulting from $12.5 billion in positive market performance and other aspects, $2.2 billion in positive foreign exchange and liquidity inflows of $0.2 billion, partially offset by long-term outflows of $1.2 billion.

At September 30, 2017, the Company's fixed income represented 54% of AUM, while equity represented 27%, liquidity represented 10%, and alternatives represented 9%. On a geographical basis, 68% of AUM was from clients domiciled in the United States and 32% from non-US domiciled clients.

Legg Mason's average AUM was $750.3 billion during Q2 FY18 compared to $740.3 billion in the prior quarter and $742.1 billion in Q2 FY17. The Company's average long-term AUM was $675.1 billion in the reported quarter compared to $658.7 billion in the prior quarter and $631.9 billion in the corresponding year-ago same period.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2017, Legg Mason's cash position was $654 million. The Company's net debt was $2.2 billion, and stockholders' equity was $4.0 billion. Legg Mason's ratio of total debt to total capital was 36%, in-line with the prior quarter. The Company's Seed investments totaled $279 million.

During Q2 FY18, Legg Mason retired $90 million, or 2.3 million shares, in the open market. The net impact of the share activity reduced the weighted average shares by 1.1 million.

On October 31, 2017, Legg Mason's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on December 20, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Friday, November 17, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $37.82, slightly falling 0.34% from its previous closing price of $37.95. A total volume of 972.33 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 848.88 thousand shares. Legg Mason's stock price surged 1.89% in the last three months and 18.37% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 26.45%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 14.76 and has a dividend yield of 2.96%. At Friday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $3.49 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily