CenturyLink deploys AWS Direct Connect along the Las Vegas strip to power AWS re:Invent 2017

Company named the official AWS Networking Sponsor for annual show

MONROE, Louisiana, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CenturyLink, Inc.(NYSE: CTL) will provide direct cloud connectivity to AWS re:Invent 2017.

CenturyLink delivers private and secure network connectivity to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for global enterprises to manage and protect their cloud-based business applications. CenturyLink is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

"With any enterprise cloud networking solution, resilience, redundancy and bandwidth are paramount. That's no less the case with a show of this magnitude. Between thousands of keynotes, live streams and breakouts, connectivity to AWS services is vital to the show's success," said Chris McReynolds, CenturyLink's vice president of cloud and data product management. "Accomplishing this takes more than a bunch of 10 gig waves interconnecting venues; it takes experience and understanding to see the requirements and develop a solution that meets them," said McReynolds.

AWS re:Invent 2017 will be held Nov. 27 - Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

Key Facts:

Design requirements for AWS re:Invent 2017 include the following elements:

A high-quality experience for more than 40,000 on-site attendees and more than 50,000 live-streaming viewers.



The interconnection of five Las Vegas venues with more than 1.4 million square feet of event space.

venues with more than 1.4 million square feet of event space.

Diverse routing to multiple AWS regions and private connections to the AWS network.

All keynotes, live streams, breakout sessions, hands-on labs, bootcamps, hackathons, workshops, certification exams and more will be delivered by CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions.

This is the fourth year in a row CenturyLink, through its acquisition of Level 3, will provide private, dedicated network connectivity in support of re:Invent.

Global enterprises leverage CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions for secure, high-performing and flexible network resources with SDN-based scalable bandwidth options and granular network visibility to match the needs of the business.

Additional Resources:

Learn what's driving digital transformation

Hear from Glen Post and Jeff Storey on the vision for the new CenturyLink

Discover more about CenturyLink Cloud Connect Solutions

CenturyLink acquired Level 3 Communications on Nov. 1, 2017. Visit http://www.level3isnowcenturylink.com to learn more about the new CenturyLink.

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release and other of our oral or written statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements as defined by the federal securities laws, and are subject to the "safe harbor" protections thereunder. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected, or implied by us if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the effects of competition from a wide variety of competitive providers, including decreased demand for our legacy offerings and increased pricing pressures; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make our products less desirable or obsolete; the effects of ongoing changes in the regulation of the communications industry, including the outcome of regulatory or judicial proceedings relating to intercarrier compensation, interconnection obligations, access charges, universal service, broadband deployment, data protection and net neutrality; our ability to timely realize the anticipated benefits of our recently-completed acquisition of Level 3, including our ability to attain anticipated cost savings, to use Level 3's net operating losses in the amounts projected, to retain key personnel and to avoid unanticipated integration disruptions; our ability to effectively adjust to changes in the communications industry and changes in the composition of our markets and product mix; possible changes in the demand for our products and services, including our ability to effectively respond to increased demand for high-speed broadband service; our ability to successfully maintain the quality and profitability of our existing product and service offerings, to provision them efficiently to our customers, and to introduce new offerings on a timely and cost-effective basis; the adverse impact on our business and network from possible equipment failures, service outages, security breaches or similar events impacting our network; our ability to generate cash flows sufficient to fund our financial commitments and objectives, including our debt repayments, capital expenditures, operating costs, periodic share repurchases, dividends, pension contributions and other benefits payments; changes in our operating plans, corporate strategies, dividend payment plans or other capital allocation plans, whether based upon changes in our cash flows, cash requirements, financial performance, financial position, market conditions or otherwise; our ability to effectively retain and hire key personnel and to successfully negotiate collective bargaining agreements on reasonable terms without work stoppages; increases in the costs of our pension, health, post-employment or other benefits, including those caused by changes in markets, interest rates, mortality rates, demographics or regulations; adverse changes in our access to credit markets on favorable terms, whether caused by changes in our financial position, lower debt credit ratings, unstable markets or otherwise; our ability to maintain favorable relations with our key business partners, customers, suppliers, vendors, landlords and financial institutions; our ability to effectively manage our network buildout project and our other expansion opportunities; our ability to collect our receivables from financially troubled customers; any adverse developments in legal or regulatory proceedings involving us; changes in tax, communications, pension, healthcare or other laws or regulations, in governmental support programs, or in general government funding levels; the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices, including potential future impairment charges; the effects of terrorism, adverse weather or other natural or man-made disasters; the effects of more general factors such as changes in interest rates, in operating costs, in general market, labor, economic or geo-political conditions, or in public policy; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC filings, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any of our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about our intentions contained in any of our forward-looking statements reflects our intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and our assumptions as of such date. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans without notice at any time and for any reason.

Media contact:

Stephanie Walkenshaw

+1 720-888-3084

stephanie.walkenshaw@centurylink.com

Info - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605237/CenturyLink_Digital_Transformation_Infographic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/605243/CenturyLink_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centurylink-deploys-aws-direct-connect-along-the-las-vegas-strip-to-power-aws-reinvent-2017-300557381.html