Espoo, Finland, 2017-11-20



Dovre Group Plc Press release November 20, 2017



Dovre Group signs master services agreement with a major oil & gas company



Dovre Group (Singapore) Pte Ltd has recently secured a master services agreement with one of the world's leading oil companies. The agreement takes effect in November 2017 and is valid for five years. The agreement enables Dovre Group to fill technical and non-technical roles, with majority of them based in Singapore. Roles will be from but not limited to the following: Engineering; Geoscience; Operations; Projects; Research & Technology; Safety, Security, Health & Environmental.



"The whole organization is extremely delighted to have won this agreement and we look forward to supporting our Client and ensuring that our Client, along with all its ventures globally continues to have access to the best talent pool and top-notch service standards," says Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group.



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company website www.dovregroup.com.



