Immunochemicals Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

The "Immunochemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Immunochemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types:

Catalog Antibodies

Custom Antibodies

The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abcam Plc. (UK)

Agilent Research Laboratories ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter GmbH ( USA )

) Biolegend, Inc. ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) GenScript Biotech Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) ( USA )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Immunochemicals

A Prelude

Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and Research

Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions

Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies' Purchase

The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market

Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential

Catalog Antibodies

The Largest Market Segment

Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications

Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market

Competitive Scenario



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth

Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research

Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market

Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

Reproducibility Crisis' of Antibodies

A Major Cause of Concern

Proper Validation of Antibodies

Vendor Do their Part

New Technologies for Antibodies Validation

Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues

Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies

Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research

Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia



3. AN INTRODUCTION TO IMMUNOCHEMICALS

Immunochemicals

Types of Immunochemicals

Catalog Antibodies

Custom Antibodies

Applications of Immunochemicals

Healthcare

Environmental Science

Crop Protection and Biotechnology



4. ANTIBODIES - A PRIMER

Introduction to Antibodies

Antibodies in Research Applications

Monoclonal Antibodies

Properties

Applications

Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment

Various Types of mAbs Used in Cancer Treatment

Naked Monoclonal Antibodies

Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies

Radiolabeled Antibodies

Chemolabeled Antibodies

Biospecific Monoclonal Antibodies

Potential Side-Effects of mAbs

Polyclonal Antibodies

Production Process

Properties

Applications

Conjugate Antibodies

Antibody Drug Conjugate Technology

An Overview

ADC Technology

Its Evolution and Developmental Challenges

Antibody Technology

Enables Better Specificity and Batch Consistency (2016)

ABfinity Technology

Linker Technology

Challenges

Pre-requisites of an Effective ADC

ADC Manufacturing

The Need for Outsourcing

Target Antigen Selection Critical in Developing Successful ADCs

Forms of Tumor-Related Antigens

Availability of ADCs

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Development

ADC Market: An Insight into the Future



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

MedImmune & Sanofi Pasteur Enters Agreement to Develop & Commercialize MEDI8897

TRIANNI Signs License Agreement with Fred Hutch

ImmunoPrecise Introduces New Research Initiative

Green Mountain Signs Agreement with ILRI

Abcam Extends License & Supply Agreement with Horizon Discovery

Shire Plc. Signs License Agreement with Novimmune S.A to Broaden Monoclonal Antibody Research Platform

Morphotek Partners with Johns Hopkins University to Research and Develop of Biological Therapies

Rockland Announces Availability of New Melanoma Cell Lines for Research

Kymab and MD Anderson Team Up for R&D in Immuno-Oncology

Achaogen and Crystal Bioscience to Develop Multiple Targeted Antibodies

Zymeworks Announces the Merger and Acquisition of Kairos Therapeutics

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

Abzena Acquires The Chemistry Research Solution LLC

Abcam Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire AxioMx.

Igenica Biotherapeutics Signs Deal with MedImmune

Regeneron Pharma Signs Deal with The Experimental Therapeutics Institute

Invenra Partners with Oxford BioTherapeutics

Bio-Rad Labs Releases PrecisonAb Antibodies for use in Western Blotting

Cell Signaling Technology Releases 6 New Monoclonal Antibodies

Abcam Launches an Anti-PD-L1 Primary Antibody



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 124)

The United States (75)

(75) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (37)

(37) France (4)

(4) Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (10)

(10)

Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l3wzw8/immunochemicals



