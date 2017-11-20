Immunochemicals Markets 2016-2024 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Immunochemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Immunochemicals in US$ Thousand by the following Product Types:
- Catalog Antibodies
- Custom Antibodies
The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abcam Plc. (UK)
- Agilent Research Laboratories (USA)
- Beckman Coulter GmbH (USA)
- Biolegend, Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (USA)
- GenScript Biotech Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (USA)
- Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (USA)
- Merck (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation) (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Immunochemicals
A Prelude
Research Antibodies Market: Critical Role in Drug Discovery and Research
Key Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions
Citations: One of the Key Factors Driving Research Antibodies' Purchase
The US Dominates the Global Immunochemicals Market
Emerging Markets Offer Huge Potential
Catalog Antibodies
The Largest Market Segment
Custom Antibodies: Finding Favor in Research Applications
Primary Antibodies Dominate the Market
Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Increasing Research Funding Bolsters Market Growth
Chinese Market to Become the Largest Investor in Basic Research
Cancer Research Drives the Global Immunochemicals Market
Cancer Ranks Among the Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide
Reproducibility Crisis' of Antibodies
A Major Cause of Concern
Proper Validation of Antibodies
Vendor Do their Part
New Technologies for Antibodies Validation
Personalized Medicine Offers New Growth Avenues
Rabbit Monoclonal Antibodies Score over Other Animal Antibodies
Researchers Prefer Commercial Research to Academic Research
Increasing Collaborations between Industry and Academia
3. AN INTRODUCTION TO IMMUNOCHEMICALS
Immunochemicals
Types of Immunochemicals
Catalog Antibodies
Custom Antibodies
Applications of Immunochemicals
Healthcare
Environmental Science
Crop Protection and Biotechnology
4. ANTIBODIES - A PRIMER
Introduction to Antibodies
Antibodies in Research Applications
Monoclonal Antibodies
Properties
Applications
Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer Treatment
Various Types of mAbs Used in Cancer Treatment
Naked Monoclonal Antibodies
Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies
Radiolabeled Antibodies
Chemolabeled Antibodies
Biospecific Monoclonal Antibodies
Potential Side-Effects of mAbs
Polyclonal Antibodies
Production Process
Properties
Applications
Conjugate Antibodies
Antibody Drug Conjugate Technology
An Overview
ADC Technology
Its Evolution and Developmental Challenges
Antibody Technology
Enables Better Specificity and Batch Consistency (2016)
ABfinity Technology
Linker Technology
Challenges
Pre-requisites of an Effective ADC
ADC Manufacturing
The Need for Outsourcing
Target Antigen Selection Critical in Developing Successful ADCs
Forms of Tumor-Related Antigens
Availability of ADCs
Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in Development
ADC Market: An Insight into the Future
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
MedImmune & Sanofi Pasteur Enters Agreement to Develop & Commercialize MEDI8897
TRIANNI Signs License Agreement with Fred Hutch
ImmunoPrecise Introduces New Research Initiative
Green Mountain Signs Agreement with ILRI
Abcam Extends License & Supply Agreement with Horizon Discovery
Shire Plc. Signs License Agreement with Novimmune S.A to Broaden Monoclonal Antibody Research Platform
Morphotek Partners with Johns Hopkins University to Research and Develop of Biological Therapies
Rockland Announces Availability of New Melanoma Cell Lines for Research
Kymab and MD Anderson Team Up for R&D in Immuno-Oncology
Achaogen and Crystal Bioscience to Develop Multiple Targeted Antibodies
Zymeworks Announces the Merger and Acquisition of Kairos Therapeutics
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Abzena Acquires The Chemistry Research Solution LLC
Abcam Enters into a Definitive Agreement to Acquire AxioMx.
Igenica Biotherapeutics Signs Deal with MedImmune
Regeneron Pharma Signs Deal with The Experimental Therapeutics Institute
Invenra Partners with Oxford BioTherapeutics
Bio-Rad Labs Releases PrecisonAb Antibodies for use in Western Blotting
Cell Signaling Technology Releases 6 New Monoclonal Antibodies
Abcam Launches an Anti-PD-L1 Primary Antibody
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 124)
- The United States (75)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (37)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
