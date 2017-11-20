SAN CLEMENTE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 --Image Protect Inc. (OTC PINK: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (the "Company"), is excited to announce it has been contracted by Mia Khalifa, a rising media entrepreneur and social media celebrity, and Ms. Khalifa's representation, to actively monitor and defend Ms. Khalifa's online and social media presence against illicit attempts to infringe upon or defame her.

Image Protect is currently working to monitor, identify and remove any malicious online imagery on Ms. Khalifa's behalf. Management believes that this may represent a burgeoning market with enormous long-term potential.

With a rapidly growing base of over 3.8 million Instagram followers, Ms. Khalifa is also now the co-host of a brand new Complex News Sports Talk Show titled "Out of Bounds" (http://www.complex.com/tag/out-of-bounds-show). Hence, she is proactively engaged with the paramount importance of protecting her online identity and social media image from illicit infringement and/or defamation -- a growing need for many celebrities who increasingly stake their livelihoods online and on social media platforms.

Lawrence Adams, CEO of Image Protect, commented, "We're very excited to be entering this new celebrity-driven phase and honored to have been chosen by Ms. Khalifa's management team to help protect her rapidly growing online presence. This further validates the depth and scope of our core tech."

The contract represents a watershed moment for Image Protect. The Company has been actively transitioning from an exclusive focus on the professional photography market toward an expanded focus that includes the dynamic, fast-growing social media market. Management believes this better leverages the tremendous capability of the Company's world-class image recognition technology (an algorithmic system that swiftly identifies instances of illegitimate use of any online image) as it represents a push into a higher-margin segment of the market: each celebrity-focused image infringement case carries a larger recovery fee structure due to its widely distributed nature.

According to a recent Harvard Business School study, the economic value of celebrity status is the ultimate market under consideration when dealing with factors that impact a celebrity's brand identity. That study suggests infringement and/or defamation through illicit online activity represents a global market well into the billions of dollars on an annual global basis.

Mr. Adams continues, "We believe this contract with Ms. Khalifa can serve as both a model and a stepping stone toward rapid adoption by other celebrities facing similar challenges and opportunities. This has the potential to be a major opportunity for the company moving forward."

