New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for the cannabis industry, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTC Pink: SING), a client of CNW focused on strengthening its position in the marijuana industry through the acquisition of, or investment in, small to mid-sized cannabis companies.

The publication, titled, "Meteoric Rise of Bitcoin, Open Embracing of Blockchain by Sector Majors," discusses the widespread applicability of blockchain technology to multiple industries, and how SinglePoint is carving its niche in the cannabis and other high-risk sectors.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.cannabisnewswire.com/meteoric-rise-bitcoin-open-embracing-blockchain-sector-majors/

"The price of bitcoin recently hit an all-time high of more than $7,800, edging closer to Goldman Sachs' forecast that the cryptocurrency will hit $8,000. This projection echoes increasing interest and application for cryptocurrency, as demonstrated by several public companies such as high-tech payment processing solutions provider SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) (SING Profile), which stands at the nexus of two roaring industries: cryptocurrency and cannabis.

"SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) in 2010 cut its teeth in payment innovations as a pioneer of payment enabled text messaging. But as CEO of SinglePoint, Greg Lambrecht recently explained in an interview, the company is not resting on its laurels and is making significant strides to stay ahead of the curve (http://cnw.fm/gH8Pw). Earlier this week, the company announced the soft launch of a bitcoin exchange (app.singleseed.com) designed to solve the specific payment challenges in the cannabis industry. Recognizing that the cannabis payments space lacks a leading solutions provider, SinglePoint cites demand for convenience as the primary driver for building the app, which will process credit or debit cards - something unique to the cash-only transaction model currently used in the cannabis industry due to federal regulations and banks' hesitancy to provide services to cannabis businesses. Through an easy-to-use sign up form and ID verification, SinglePoint's exchange will enable customers to set up their account online beforehand or sign up within seconds directly at the point of sale."

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) has grown from a full-service mobile technology provider to a publicly traded holding company. Through diversification into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued subsidiaries, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through its subsidiary company SingleSeed the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire ("CNW") is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

