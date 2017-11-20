sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

32,564 Euro		-1,466
-4,31 %
WKN: 905605 ISIN: IE0004927939 Ticker-Symbol: KRX 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,263
34,686
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC32,564-4,31 %