SHANGHAI, Nov 20, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - From PEOPLE.cn SHANGHAI--Recently, KPMG International, one of Big Four accounting firms has teamed up with H2 Ventures, a Fintech Venture Capital corporation to jointly announce the 2017 list of the year's best fintech innovators from around the world (The Fintech100), in which, Lufax ranked No.6 with its impressive performance in big data analysis and advanced risk assessment models, also hit the first spot in the "Trading and Capital Markets Platform" category.



The Fintech100 has strong impact internationally, including 100 outstanding fintech companies from 29 countries. It represents the most innovative companies, creating products and services at the juncture of technology and financial services who are seeking to disrupt the existing processes and products that dominate the marketplace, as well as to discover the next most promising unicorn in the industry.



China continues to dominate the fintech landscape with quite a number of Chinese fintech companies included in the list this year. The report stated that Lufax is China's largest internet finance company, and is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the trading of financial assets. "Its key play is in the use of big data and IT technologies to formulate advanced risk assessment models and implement risk control systems."



Ian Pollari, Partner & Co-Lead, KPMG Global Fintech practice, pointed out that the companies in the Fintech100 were selected following extensive global research and analysis based on data relating to ten dimensions, including the core five factors noted below: 1. Total capital raised; 2. Rate of capital raising; 3. Geographic diversity; 4. Sectorial diversity; 5. X-factor: degree of product, service and business model innovation.



The organization takes data as the core of fintech business models. "Whilst lending and payments companies dominate the 2017 List, we also note the rise of data and analytics companies. Data and analytics is an important enabler of the financial services industry and innovation in this area is crucial for the industry to continue to serve the needs of customers and maintain relevance, in the face of growing competition from outside of the traditional industry boundaries."



The report also stated that data is the lifeblood of any financial institution; and will be a critical foundation for the successful adoption of any advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. Greg Gibb, Co-chairman and CEO of Lufax, previously said that over the past five years the Internet had significant impact on channels, but within the next five years big data will play a key role in every aspects of the financial markets. AI and big data will initially increase market transparency and standardization to fuel the development of real economy; and it can help diversify the investor's strategy and create greater return for clients.



Lufax is the world's leading fintech company with over 32 million users on its lu.com online wealth management platform. Its KYC and KYP system based on big data and AI has excellent performance, achieving over trillion products sales and match alert of 2.26 million deals for 1.21 million investors, amounted over RMB370 billion.



It is the fourth annual 'Fintech100' report since KPMG and H2 released the first 'Fintech100' in 2014. China continues to play a significant role with 5 spots in the top 10 fintech companies, following the trend from previous years.









