Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-20 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 17 November 2017, the Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Tartu, Mr. Alar Lagus and Mr. Veljo Viitmann for three years, i.e. till 23 December 2020. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Tartu will continue in a former three-member panel: Mr. Jaan Mäe (The Chairman), Mr. Veljo Viitmann and Mr. Alar Lagus.



On 17 November 2017, the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Tartu, decided to extend the powers of the Member of the Management Board, Mr. Mihkel Mugur for three years, i.e. till 17 November 2020. The Management Board of AS Merko Tartu will continue in a former two-member panel: Mr. Juhan Varik and Mr. Mihkel Mugur.



