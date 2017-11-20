SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - November 20, 2017) - Synapse Design Inc., the leading design services partner serving Tier 1 system and semiconductor companies, today announced that the Company has acquired Tech Vulcan, Inc., an engineering design services firm based in San Diego, Calif. Through this acquisition, Synapse Design gains an additional 45 engineers and a second design center in California.

Tech Vulcan provides System-On-Chip (SoC) VLSI design services ranging from RTL design, functional verification, physical design, test vector development to ATE testing and product commercialization.

"Together with my team, we developed Tech Vulcan to bring our deep chip design expertise and our commitment to quality and on time delivery to our global customers," said Pradeep Mishra, Tech Vulcan, Inc. CEO. "We are honored to join Synapse Design, a company that shares our customer focus and our passion for successfully completing some of the most complex ASICs and SOC designs today. Together we will accelerate innovation and insure long-term growth for both Synapse and our customers."

The acquisition of Tech Vulcan, Inc., is another indicator of rapid growth for Synapse Design, following the recent acquisition of Asilicon, located in Ranchi, India.

A leader in digital and analog ASIC and SoC technology, Synapse Design supports 95 percent of the world's top IDM, ODM and fabless semiconductor companies who develop products for automotive, 5G, IOT, storage data, gaming, camera, mobile and networking markets. Over the past year, Synapse Design has taped out 35 complex SoCs ranging from 16nm/14nm to 7nm process technology. Synapse also delivers embedded software services for storage and LTE products.

"We are excited about the tremendous customer-driven growth we are experiencing," said Satish Bagalkotkar, President and CEO, Synapse Design. "Providing design centers in multiple locations offers our customers increased access to innovative engineering design talent while providing flexible business models.

"We are able to easily and quickly absorb the new design centers because we have developed a formula for both the businesses and the design processes that is repeatable and consistent," said Devesh Gautam, COO, Synapse Design. "This structured approach to our business units allows us to leverage knowledge across all design centers and ensures that we can measure and improve our business."

