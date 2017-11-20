AutoMobility LA' Announces Sponsors, Judges And Prizes For 2017 Hackathon Presented By Honda Innovations

- Internationally Recognized Sponsors and Diverse Panel of Judges include AAA, Connected Travel, Engadget, Los Angeles Department of Transportation and VISA

- Hackathon Winners Will Receive Cash Prizes Totaling $11,000

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoMobility LA,' the first true trade show for the new transportation sector, today announced its impressive list of sponsors, judges and prizes for this year's Hackathon competition presented by Honda Innovations, which will take place Nov. 27-28 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Developers will have 24 hours to use data, APIs, software and vehicles provided by the City of L.A. and Honda to address mobility challenges posed by dynamic cities when hosting large scale global sporting events. Potential solutions for drivers and passengers could include everything from app-based transportation innovations to virtual reality technology.

The winner of the 2017 AutoMobility LA Hackathon will be determined by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of the following:

Erik Robinson , Vice President, AAA - Auto Club Enterprises

, Vice President, AAA - Auto Club Enterprises John Moon , Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations

, Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, Honda Innovations Olabisi Boyle , Senior Director, IoT Global Connected Car, VISA

, Senior Director, IoT Global Connected Car, VISA Roberto Baldwin , Senior Editor, Engadget

, Senior Editor, Engadget Seleta Reynolds , General Manager, Los Angeles Department of Transportation

The Hackathon winners will be announced and awarded on the main stage inside the Technology Pavilion on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. The grand prize winner will receive $7,500, while the second place and third place winners will receive $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.

"Large events in urban areas can pose serious mobility and transportation challenges for drivers and pedestrians alike," said John Ellis, founder of Ellis & Associates and AutoMobility LA Advisory Board member. "The AutoMobility LA Hackathon will bring talented developers to Los Angeles to create real transportation solutions for real people. We're looking forward to seeing the creative, impactful solutions this diverse group of developers will come up with."

The Hackathon, which will be hosted by AutoMobility LA for the first time, is sponsored by Honda Innovations, and supported by Connected Travel, VISA, and media sponsor Engadget.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA's 2017 Hackathon event, please visit: AutoMobilityLA.com/Hackathon. To learn more about AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit: http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive industries to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2017 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 27-30, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2017 will be open to the public Dec. 1-10. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow LA Auto Show on Twitter at twitter.com/LAAutoShow, via Facebook at facebook.com/LAAutoShow or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/laautoshow/ and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/.

