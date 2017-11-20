Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 12 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE 'COMPANY') BY TADEK HOLDING & FINANCE S.A. 20-Nov-2017 / 17:22 CET/CEST THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN PROPOSED PLACING OF APPROXIMATELY 12 MILLION GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING INTERESTS IN CLASS A SHARES OF TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC (THE "COMPANY") BY TADEK HOLDING & FINANCE S.A. 20 November 2017 Tadek Holding & Finance S.A. ("Tadek"), a company connected with Mr. Oleg Tinkov (the "Selling Shareholder"), announces its intention to sell approximately 12 million Global Depositary Receipts representing interests in Class A Shares of the Company (the "Placing Securities") (1 Global Depository Receipt = 1 Class A Share). The Placing Securities represent approximately 6.6 per cent of the Company's issued share capital. The Placing Securities are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Placing"), which will be launched immediately following this announcement. The offering is being made to institutional investors outside the US in accordance with Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and to qualified institutional buyers in the US in accordance with Rule 144A of the US Securities Act. Any of the Company's shares and Global Depositary Receipts held by the Selling Shareholder (through Tadek and other entities) which are not sold in the Placing will be subject to a 180-day lock-up, subject to customary exceptions. Assuming all of the Placing Securities are sold, the Selling Shareholder (through Tadek and other entities) will continue to hold approximately 48 per cent of the issued share capital of the Company. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc is acting as bookrunner in connection with the Placing (the "Bookrunner"). The final number of Placing Securities to be placed and the placing price will be agreed by the Bookrunner and Tadek at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the bookbuild process, pricing and allocations are at the absolute discretion of the Bookrunner and Tadek. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing. Important Notice: Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the Placing. 