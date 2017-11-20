sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

124,21 Euro		-0,064
-0,05 %
WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,91
126,13
18:44
125,89
126,13
18:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC124,21-0,05 %