sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,60 Euro		+0,241
+2,88 %
WKN: A2DA41 ISIN: DE000A2DA414 Ticker-Symbol: CC1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,514
8,686
17:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG8,60+2,88 %