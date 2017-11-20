Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt

Consus Real Estate AG gibt die erfolgreiche Begebung von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von EUR 200 Mio. mit Fälligkeit 2022 bekannt

Leipzig, 20. November 2017: Entsprechend der heute bereits veröffentlichten Ad-hoc Mitteilung, gibt die Consus Real Estate AG (die "Gesellschaft") den Abschluss der Platzierung erstrangiger, unbesicherter Schuldverschreibungen (das "Angebot") mit einem Nennwert von insgesamt EUR 200 Mio. (die "Schuldverschreibungen") bekannt. Die Begebung der Schuldverschreibungen wird voraussichtlich am oder um den 29. November 2017 erfolgen.

Die Schuldverschreibungen werden eine Laufzeit von 5 Jahren haben und zu einem Ausgabepreis von 100 Prozent ihres Nennwerts, mit einer Stückelung von jeweils EUR 100.000 begeben. Die Schuldverschreibungen werden mit einem Koupon von 4 Prozent pro Jahr verzinst, zahlbar halbjährlich nachträglich.

