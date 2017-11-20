India signs loan agreement with the World Bank for $100 million for large-scale solar power projects named as "Shared Infrastructure for Solar Parks Project".

India and the World Bank have signed a guarantee agreement of $98 million provided through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and Clean Technology Fund (CTF) loan and grant agreement for $2 million for the "Shared Infrastructure for Solar Parks Project" in India, on November 20, 2017.

Sameer ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...