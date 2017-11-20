The "E-Cigarettes: Heat-Not-Burn In Europe: Emerging Regulation For A New Category" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report examines the regulation of heat-not-burn (HnB) or heated tobacco products in Europe, as well as some of the broader regulatory issues that they raise. It considers their treatment under the TPD; the question of whether they are smoking or smokeless products; and issues such as labelling, advertising and taxation. A detailed case study focuses on Italy.

There is a resurgence of interest in HnB following the launch of iQOS by Philip Morris International (PMI), and in anticipation of planned launches by other tobacco companies over the coming months.

It is unclear how these products will be treated for regulatory purposes in the EU. They were not widely available as a product category when the Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), which came into force this year, was developed.

HnB is generally considered by most stakeholders in the EU as a novel smokeless tobacco product.

In many respects it is therefore treated the same way as smoking products, but there is divergence on labelling provisions.

More important differences may arise in policy areas not fully encompassed by the TPD: notably, advertising and taxation.

New taxes have been applied to HnB in a number of European countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. The applicable regulatory regime in the EU

4. Novel tobacco products?

5. Smoking products, or smokeless products?

6. TPD provisions applicable to HnB

7. Policy areas not covered by the TPD

8. Case study in HnB regulation: Italy

9. TPD regulation: heat-not-burn and e-cigarettes compared

Companies Mentioned

BAT

JTI

PMI

R. J. Reynolds

