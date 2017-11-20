sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

63,74 Euro		+0,54
+0,85 %
WKN: 861149 ISIN: LU0061462528 Ticker-Symbol: RRTL 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
RTL GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RTL GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,43
64,72
20:15
64,40
64,69
20:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RTL GROUP SA
RTL GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RTL GROUP SA63,74+0,85 %