HeartCheck ECG Devices and GEMS Home Software Loan Program to Support ECG-Based Heart Rate Monitoring

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - Established medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company") today confirmed it has entered into a supply and service agreement with Quebec-based Servier Canada Inc. ("Servier") for the coordination of a new handheld ECG monitor loan program.

The three year program entitled "TEMPO" involves the loan of HeartCheck™ ECG monitors to approximately 120 cardiology clinics active in treating heart failure patients across Canada. The specific objective of TEMPO is to facilitate the taking of diagnostic-level, in-office ECG readings at busy practices to help improve the treatment of heart failure patients across the country. The TEMPO program will be supported in compliance with the Innovative Medicines Code of Ethical Practices.

CardioComm was selected as the partner company due to the Company's unique profile as an FDA cleared, ISO certified, CE marked and Health Canada approved company since the Company can provide simple to use and accurate medical software and devices for use in both clinical and consumer markets. CardioComm is the manufacturer of the HeartCheck™ ECG devices and will act as the central point of contact for the participating cardiology clinics throughout the three year program. CardioComm will also be responsible for provisioning the HeartCheck™ devices, responding to all questions related to the HeartCheck™ device and for TEMPO program administration.

CardioComm has been growing its position as a leader in the remote medical diagnostic monitoring industry in supporting hospitals, medical call centers, doctors' offices, patient monitoring and telemedicine platforms. The opportunity to support the pharmaceutical sector is a logical progression for CardioComm, as ECG monitoring is a critical element in clinical studies for the evaluation of new medications, as well as for launch and post-launch of approved medications that have cardio protective effects. CardioComm's technologies hold a unique market advantage for being compliant to HIPAA standards and ECG device agnostic. CardioComm's technology can monitor any number of ECG lead recordings supporting up to 30 days of continuous monitoring and provide a fully auditable end-to-end system for use in patient/physician communication protocols. It also controls computer or cloud-based systems to run any remote monitoring installation.

CardioComm will be providing further updates about their medical and consumer ECG recording technologies and award updates. CardioComm has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HPB approved, HIPAA compliant and holds clearances for the sale of the HeartCheck™ technologies from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA), China (CFDA) and Canada (Health Canada). To learn more about the CardioComm's products, please see the Company's websites www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Servier Canada

Servier Canada Inc. is an affiliate of the independent French Servier Group. Its mission is to provide the Canadian medical community and its patients innovative therapeutic solutions. As such, Servier Canada collaborates with various players in the healthcare system including researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators. In addition to these research partners, the Canadian International Center for Therapeutic Research (ICTR) is dedicated to clinical development with more than 50 studies conducted throughout Canada over the last 10 years. More information is available at www.servier.ca.

