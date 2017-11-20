sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

SIRVA Honoured With Best Vendor Partnership with SAP SE

Awards Presented at the 2017 FEM EMEA EMMAs

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SIRVA Worldwide Inc., a leading global relocation and moving services provider, was honoured with an Expatriate Management and Mobility Award (EMMA) from the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) for Best Vendor Partnership in the EMEA region.

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation & Moving Logo

SIRVA received the Best Vendor Partnership Award in recognition of its collaborative relationship with SAP SE, demonstrating the best delivery of service in order to support organizational strategy. Specifically, EMMA judges cited the partnership between SIRVA and SAP as a "Fantastic example of collaboration, numerous examples and benefits. Very professional cooperation, with all parties striving for excellence."

"We are fortunate to have SAP as a partner and are humbled that our dedication to deliver ongoing relocation solutions has been recognized with this prestigious EMMA award," said Holger Reimers, President, Europe. "This recognition is an endorsement of our commitment throughout the world to effectively manage mobility budgets, positively impact our clients' business and achieve a unique assignee experience."

The FEM EMMAs are the global mobility and International HR industry's premier awards, celebrating excellence in mobility worldwide and signifying continued improvement and innovation in the delivery of relocation services. The EMMAs entries are rigorously judged by a team of highly experienced, senior global mobility professionals in the industry who are drawn from a range of disciplines across the EMEA region.

Learn about the EMMAs and all 2017 winners by visiting the FEM website.

To learn more about SIRVA, call 1.800.341.5648/ +44 1793 619 555/ +852 2104 6668 or visit www.sirva.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607914/SIRVA_Inc_Logo.jpg


