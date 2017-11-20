Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay to Produce Oil from The Buda at Kuhn 4

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX-V: EBY) (the "Company" or "Emerald Bay") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed testing operations of the Buda formation in the Kuhn 4 well. The Company stimulated the Buda formation and swabbed fluid for two days. Over the course of the two-day test, the well had inflow rates of 42 and 50 BOPD, respectively. Lifting equipment is now being put in place for the well to begin commercial production. Although drilled as an Austin Chalk target, the Company did not test the Austin Chalk in Kuhn 4 at this time but will do so at a future date, as the well showed good Austin Chalk potential during drilling.

Additionally, the Company is now in the process of selecting locations for Kuhn 5 and Kuhn 6 as Buda targets. The Company feels that results from the Buda formation may even be better as the Company identifies locations up-dip from Kuhn 4 and closer in proximity to the primary fault. Subject to financing, the Company will survey and permit Kuhn 5 and Kuhn 6 in December, with drilling to begin in January 2018.

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (EBY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in southwest Texas as well as non operated oil, natural gas, and electricity generation interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest in those projects. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

