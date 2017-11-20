sprite-preloader
WKN: 871445 ISIN: US89336Q1004 Ticker-Symbol: TWD 
20.11.2017
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Investor Network Invites You to the Trans World Entertainment Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Tuesday, November 21, 2017

ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

  • Date, Time: November 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM ET
  • Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176352 or www.twec.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the event archive will be available at http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=176352 or www.twec.com.

About Trans World Entertainment

Trans World Entertainment is a unique omni-channel retailer coupling a long history of specialty retail experience with digital marketplace expertise. For over 40 years, the Company has operated as a leading specialty retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise with stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, primarily under the name FYE for your entertainment and on the web at www.fye.com and www.secondspin.com. The Company also operates etailz, Inc., a leading digital marketplace retailer, operating both domestically and internationally. etailz uses a data driven approach to digital marketplace retailing utilizing proprietary software and ecommerce insight coupled with a direct customer relationship engagement to identify new distributors and wholesalers, isolate emerging product trends, and optimize price positioning and inventory purchase decisions. Trans World Entertainment, which established itself as a public company in 1986, is traded on the Nasdaq National Market under the symbol "TWMC".

SOURCE: Investor Network


