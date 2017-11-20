Global Blockchain Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Small & Medium Businesses

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Blockchain Market in Small & Medium Business: By Product & Services; By Provider Type; By Type; By Industry -Forecast (2017-2025)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes. It has potential to protect the identities of the user that make Blockchain a more secure way to carry out transaction.



With the modernization in every sector especially by digitalization of currency; Blockchain technology has penetrated deeply into all the industries verticals. The various industry verticals that use Blockchain technology include banking financial services & insurance (BFSI), information and communication, healthcare, logistics, supply chain & transportation, e-commerce and retail and others. Bitcoin-based payroll service can save both money and time while, transferring money internationally.



The technology would provide digitally permanent, audit-able records that show stakeholders the state of the product at each value-added step. The Blockchain technology is therefore expected to acquire exponential growth. However, Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market



North America is the dominating region for global Blockchain market. The region comprises of well-established end-user industries which are increasingly employing Blockchain technology for payments, digital identities, smart contracts and documentation. Thus it is the leading end-user market for Blockchain technology. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. This is due to increasing interest about Blockchain technology among the citizens, businesses and legislators across the European Union.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Market Overview



2. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Executive Summary



3. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Market Landscape



4. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Market Forces



5. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Strategic Analysis



6. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - By Type



7. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - By Product & Services



8. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - By Provider Type



9. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - By Industry



10. Blockchain Market In Small & Medium Business - Geographic Analysis



11. Market Entropy



12. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9tdg84/blockchain_market



