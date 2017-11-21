TOKYO, JAPAN and SHANGHAI, CHINA --(Marketwired - November 20, 2017) - Samsung Electronics, ASE Group, eSilicon, Rambus and Northwest Logic have joined forces to offer a complete FinFET-based high-bandwidth memory (HBM) supply chain solution. HBM2 is a JEDEC-defined standard that utilizes 2.5D technology to interconnect an SoC with an HBM memory stack. HBM2 is being used in very high-bandwidth applications. This seminar will present a complete FinFET-based supply chain that leverages advanced IP and 2.5D technology to deliver customer designs now.

The live, in-person seminar, "14nm 2.5D/HBM2/SerDes Alliance for High-Performance Networking, Computing, Deep Learning and 5G Infrastructure," will be held in Tokyo on 11 December and in Shanghai on 14 December. The event is free, but registration is required by 18:00 on 5 December. Agenda:

10:30 Check in and networking

11:00 Samsung, HBM2 memory solution

11:30 Samsung, Foundry solution including 14nm FinFET technology

12:00 ASE, advanced 2.5D packaging

12:30 Lunch

13:30 eSilicon, ASIC and 2.5D design and implementation, HBM2 PHY, high-speed memories

14:00 Rambus, high-performance SerDes

14:30 Northwest Logic, HBM2 controller

15:00 Networking cocktail reception and lucky draws

"ASE works closely with our customers to implement HBM into their high-performance products from the early stages of development through the final product launch. We look forward to sharing our expertise in these key areas as new products come to market," said CP Hung, VP of corporate R&D, ASE Group.

"eSilicon is currently in production with HBM customer chips using its HBM2 PHY and advanced ASIC design and packaging capabilities for high-performance networking and AI," said Hugh Durdan, eSilicon's vice president of strategy and products. "We've been doing R&D in 2.5D since 2011 -- it's gratifying to have these complex ASICs become real."

"With nearly 30 years of high-speed interface design experience, Rambus develops advanced SerDes and memory IP cores that solve the power, performance and capacity challenges of communications, networking and data center markets," said Mohit Gupta, senior director product marketing at Rambus. "By working together with other leaders in the IP ecosystem to share our expertise at seminars such as these, we are excited to help our customers bring high-quality, comprehensive solutions to the market."

"Northwest Logic's highly configurable HBM2 controller is being used in a wide range of high-performance HBM2 applications. This seminar provides a great opportunity to quickly get up to speed on HBM2 and learn how it can be used to create highly differentiated products in high-performance applications," said Brian Daellenbach, president of Northwest Logic.

Registration is open and details are available on the 14nm 2.5D/HBM2/SerDes Alliance seminar page.

