Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 20, 2017 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all directors standing for election were re-elected. The directors elected for the ensuing year were Maurice Brooks, Kirill Klip, Ross Thompson and John Wisbey.

In addition, the Board of Directors has reappointed Kirill Klip as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Wisbey as Deputy Chairman, Maurice Brooks as Interim Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Kovacs as Chief Operating Officer, and Nancy La Couvée as Corporate Secretary.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirill Klip

Executive Chairman

