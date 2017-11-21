21st Century Oncology Chooses Elekta for Replacement of Radiation Therapy Devices

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announces that 21stCenturyOncology, the largest radiation oncology provider in the U.S., will replace several of its existing linear accelerators, as well as treatment planning software and oncology information systems, with advanced cancer treatment solutions from Elekta.

The agreement includes Elekta's Versa HD' linear accelerators, which combines high definition dynamic radiosurgery and precision radiation therapy treatments throughout the body in a single platform. It also includes Elekta's MOSAIQoncology information system - the Best in KLAS award winner - that enables optimization in health care practices through intelligent automation and actionable analytics. 21stCenturyOncology will also upgrade to Monaco astate-of-the-art treatment planning solution that powers efficient high definitiontreatment planning with gold-standard accuracy.

Gustavo Olivera, PhD, 21st Century Oncology's Chief Technology Officer, and Dr. Arie Dosoretz, a 21st Century Oncology member of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, who oversees clinical operations, says: "Elekta's portfolio is well aligned with our strategic needs. Our partnership offers us a tremendous opportunity to update our domestic and international fleet of machines and continue to adapt our clinical offerings to an ever-evolving field. We are excited to implement our vision together now and in the years to come."

Dr. Constantine Mantz, 21stCenturyOncology's Chief Medical Officer, says: "Our ambition is to provide state-of-the-art radiation therapy. Upgrading to Elekta's innovative technology is as much an investment in our patients as it is in equipment. With this suite of solutions, we will be able to deliver high quality care for our patients in a highly efficient and integrated manner for our treatment centers."

Peter Gaccione, EVP Region North America at Elekta, says: "We are very happy that 21stCenturyOncology has chosen Elekta, a company that shares and supports their goal to offer the most advanced cancer treatment in a patient-centric setting focused on continuous innovation."

USD 22 million has been booked in the second quarter of Elekta's fiscal year 2017/18. First deliveries of the new order are scheduled to begin in April, 2018, to centers in the USA.

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com

