Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-11-21 08:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Please find the attached Vilniaus Baldai AB audited consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017 with independent auditor's report.
Enclosed:
1. Confirmation of responsible persons;
2. Independent auditor's report, consolidated annual report, consolidated and company's financial statements for the year 2017 ended 31 August 2017.
Additional information: Chief Financial Officer Jonas Krutinis Tel +370 5 2525700
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653899
