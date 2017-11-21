sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Yara International ASA: Yara fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Oslo, 21 November 2017: Yara International ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa2 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics on 27 and 28 November 2017. NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond issues with tenors of minimum 4 years may follow, subject to market conditions.

Roadshow schedule:
Monday 27(th) November - Helsinki/Stockholm/Bergen
Tuesday 28(th) November - Oslo/Global Investor Call

For further information, please contact:
Kristian Andersen (+47 22 86 13 06), Danske Bank
Jan Krogh-Vennemo (+47 24 16 90 15), DNB Markets
Petter Andreassen (+47 22 86 72 11), SEB


Yara contacts:

Thor Giæver, Head of Investor Relations
Office: (+47) 24 15 72 95
Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356
E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com (mailto:thor.giaver@yara.com)

Petter Jessen, Head of Finance, Treasury & Insurance
Mobile: (+47) 928 85 494
E-mail: petter.jessen@yara.com (mailto:petter.jessen@yara.com)

Liv Bergh, Funding manager
Mobile: (+47) 414 02 153
E-mail: liv.bergh@yara.com (mailto:liv.bergh@yara.com)


About Yara

Yara's knowledge, products and solutions grow farmers', distributors' and industrial customers' businesses profitably and responsibly, while protecting the earth's resources, food and environment.

Our fertilizers, crop nutrition programs and technologies increase yields, improve product quality and reduce the environmental impact of agricultural practices. Our industrial and environmental solutions improve air quality by reducing emissions from industry and transportation, and serve as key ingredients in the production of a wide range of goods. We foster a culture that promotes the safety of our employees, contractors and societies.

Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, today Yara has a worldwide presence, with close to 15,000 employees and sales to about 160 countries.

www.yara.com (http://www.yara.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)