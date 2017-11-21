Yara International ASA: Yara fixed income investor meetings and contemplated bond issuance

Oslo, 21 November 2017: Yara International ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa2 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics on 27 and 28 November 2017. NOK and/or SEK denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond issues with tenors of minimum 4 years may follow, subject to market conditions.



Roadshow schedule:

Monday 27(th) November - Helsinki/Stockholm/Bergen

Tuesday 28(th) November - Oslo/Global Investor Call



